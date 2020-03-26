U.K. tourist on antiviral drugs tests negative

A British citizen who was put on antiviral drugs at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, has tested negative for COVID-19. Meanwhile, five others have left the Kalamassery-based hospital after being cured of the disease. Those discharged included a three-year-old boy and his parents from Kannur who contracted the disease in Italy, and two British citizens.

The condition of the British citizen, who was administered antiviral drugs ritonavir and lopinavir used in HIV treatment when his pneumonia worsened, has improved. His swab sample turned negative on the third day of the treatment. But the hospital authorities waited till the second sample test result to make the announcement about the positive prognosis of the COVID-19 treatment.

‘Responding well’

Though his condition improved, he would remain hospitalised for other ailments. “His pneumonia has reduced by over 75% and he is responding well to treatment,” Resident Medical Officer Ganesh Mohan said.

The U.K. tourist was part of a group that tried to go to Dubai while in quarantine. Later, six people in the group turned positive. All are under treatment at the MCH. The Collector made available the antiretroviral medicines after the State medical board gave permission for the treatment. MCH Principal Thomas Mathew is leading the team treating the patient. The U.K. tourist’s wife’s swab sample too has tested negative.