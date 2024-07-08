UK keen on tie-up with Kerala IT: High Commission Official

The United Kingdom is keen on exploring avenues for joint ventures in technological innovation in the Kerala IT ecosystem and thereby strengthening partnership with India in the tech sector, said Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India.

Leading a UK delegation to Technopark here, Mr. Bamford said the visit to India’s first IT Park had been “incredibly insightful”.

The delegation interacted with Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair and explored the possibility of collaboration.

Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru and Vasanth Varada, AGM Customer Relationships, Technopark were also present.

Mr. Bamford said the discussions they had with the CEO of Technopark and CEO of Toonz animation underscored the vast potential for collaboration between the UK and Kerala in the technology and innovation sectors.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive forward groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, future telecoms and other tech domains,” he added.

Mr.Nair said the visit of the UK delegation marked a significant step towards fostering stronger ties and cooperative initiatives between the UK and Indian tech ecosystems.

The delegation also visited Toonz Animation, a part of Toonz Media Group, where they interacted with CEO Jayakumar P and others and took a tour of the 2D and 3D animation production facilities in the Technopark campus.

