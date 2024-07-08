GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UK keen on tie-up with Kerala IT: High Commission Official

Published - July 08, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, (centre), during his meeting with the UK delegation led by Joshua Bamford (second from left), Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India, at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Also seen are Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru; and Vasanth Varada (extreme right), AGM Customer Relationships, Technopark. 

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, (centre), during his meeting with the UK delegation led by Joshua Bamford (second from left), Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India, at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Also seen are Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru; and Vasanth Varada (extreme right), AGM Customer Relationships, Technopark. 

The United Kingdom is keen on exploring avenues for joint ventures in technological innovation in the Kerala IT ecosystem and thereby strengthening partnership with India in the tech sector, said Joshua Bamford, Head of Tech and Innovation, British High Commission in India.

Leading a UK delegation to Technopark here, Mr. Bamford said the visit to India’s first IT Park had been “incredibly insightful”.

The delegation interacted with Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair and explored the possibility of collaboration.

Christi Thomas, Senior Technology and Innovation Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Bengaluru and Vasanth Varada, AGM Customer Relationships, Technopark were also present.

Mr. Bamford said the discussions they had with the CEO of Technopark and CEO of Toonz animation underscored the vast potential for collaboration between the UK and Kerala in the technology and innovation sectors.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this partnership and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive forward groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence, future telecoms and other tech domains,” he added.

Mr.Nair said the visit of the UK delegation marked a significant step towards fostering stronger ties and cooperative initiatives between the UK and Indian tech ecosystems.

The delegation also visited Toonz Animation, a part of Toonz Media Group, where they interacted with CEO Jayakumar P and others and took a tour of the 2D and 3D animation production facilities in the Technopark campus.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.