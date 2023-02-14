U.K. health education team calls on Kerala Minister

February 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A team of officials from Health Education, England, and the NHS Trust, West Yorkshire, called on Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday.

The team is in Kerala to learn about the medical and nursing sectors and the mental health scenario in the State, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The officials praised the State’s health sector and the level of training and skills possessed by Keralite nurses working in the U.K.. More health workers are required in the U.K., they said.

The U.K. team visited the Government Nursing College in the capital and will be visiting the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Those part of the U.K. delegation include Rob Webster, CEO of West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board; Beverly Geary, Nursing Director; Jonathan Brown, Associate Director of Workforce; Ged Byrne, Director, Health Education England Global Health Partnerships, and Rachel Monaghan, Deputy Director.

Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) chairman K.P. Anilkumar, and managing director K. A. Anoop were also present.