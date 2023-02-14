ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. health education team calls on Kerala Minister

February 14, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Health Education, England, and the NHS Trust, West Yorkshire, called on Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday.

The team is in Kerala to learn about the medical and nursing sectors and the mental health scenario in the State, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said.

The officials praised the State’s health sector and the level of training and skills possessed by Keralite nurses working in the U.K.. More health workers are required in the U.K., they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.K. team visited the Government Nursing College in the capital and will be visiting the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Those part of the U.K. delegation include Rob Webster, CEO of West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board; Beverly Geary, Nursing Director; Jonathan Brown, Associate Director of Workforce; Ged Byrne, Director, Health Education England Global Health Partnerships, and Rachel Monaghan, Deputy Director.

Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) chairman K.P. Anilkumar, and managing director K. A. Anoop were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US