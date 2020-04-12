U.K. citizens to be airlifted on April 15

The citizens of the United Kingdom who got stranded here following a ban on international flights as part of the COVID-19 containment measures will be evacuated on April 15.

Though the exact number of U.K. citizens who are to board a chartered flight has not been made available to Kerala Tourism, the government has been informed that the flight will pick the tourists from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin international airports.

Chartered flight

British Airways is to operate the chartered flight from Thiruvananthapuram international airport at 7.30 a.m. and will later proceed to Kochi to pick up tourists before flying to London. Around 300 tourist are expected to board the flight from two airports. The State has already granted permission to the two separate teams arriving from the British Deputy High Commission to oversee the special evacuation in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

From 83 nations

As many as 709 foreign tourists from 83 nations had got stranded in the State.

The citizens of Germany and other European Union nations, France, Brazil, Oman and Maldives had already been evacuated by operating chartered flights.

Russians form the major chunk of the remaining tourists held up in the State.