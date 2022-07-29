Kerala

Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya celebrations draw to a close

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 29, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 21:07 IST

The Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya celebrations, earlier launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to promote best practices and performances in the power sector will draw to a close in Kozhikode on Saturday. The valedictory session will be held at the KSEB Conference hall at Vellayil here at 12 noon. The virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be screened as part of the event. Mayor Beena Philip will be the chief guest.

