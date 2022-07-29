Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya celebrations draw to a close

July 29, 2022 21:07 IST

Prime Minister’s address to be screened during event

The Ujjwal Bharat-Ujjwal Bhavishya celebrations, earlier launched as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to promote best practices and performances in the power sector will draw to a close in Kozhikode on Saturday. The valedictory session will be held at the KSEB Conference hall at Vellayil here at 12 noon. The virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be screened as part of the event. Mayor Beena Philip will be the chief guest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.