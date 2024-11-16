 />
UGC’s accelerated pathway for degree courses aligns with Kerala’s higher education policy

State-run universities have implemented an “N-1” system, enabling bright students to fast track their studies and graduate ahead of schedule

Published - November 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarath Babu George
Sarath Babu George

The University Grants Commission (UGC)’s decision to introduce an accelerated pathway for students to complete their undergraduate programmes has come as a shot in the arm for the higher education landscape in Kerala, where similar initiatives are already in place.

State-run universities have implemented an “N-1” system, enabling bright students to fast track their studies and graduate ahead of schedule. Under this system, students pursuing a three-year degree can complete it in a period as small as two-and-a-half years, while those in the four-year programmes can finish in three-and-a-half years, provided they accumulate the required academic credits.

List of courses

To avail the benefits of the pathway, students can pursue courses from approved agencies and platforms like SWAYAM. The respective Boards of Studies have already prepared the list of courses that can be taken at each level of the programme.

This flexible system, which encourages accelerated learning, is now being complemented by another provision that allows students to complete the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUGP) at a slower pace. Students may take up to four to five years to finish a three-year programme, and up to five to six years for a four-year programme without needing re-admission.

This move by the UGC validates Kerala’s education policies, according to an official, and provides confidence for the State to forge ahead with reforms that are in the pipeline.

Universities in Kerala are developing an on-demand examination system (of exams on-demand), which is being piloted for students affected by the Wayanad landslides. The initiative aims to provide greater flexibility in how students can complete their assessments.

Additionally, universities have commenced steps to prepare question banks in time for the second semester exams scheduled for April next year, with workshops currently underway for teachers to submit questions by the year-end.

