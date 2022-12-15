UGC curriculum framework set to bring down credit requirement for language studies

December 15, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The new Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programmes (CCFUP) designed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to implement the recommendations in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages a significant decrease in credit requirement for language studies.

The curricular component, which could renew the debate on the relevance of vernacular languages in education, may also raise concerns regarding the workload of teachers handling language subjects and thereby render large sections among them redundant.

The CCFUP, released at a time the State has commenced work on developing its own higher education curriculum framework, recommends apportioning eight credits in undergraduate (UG) programmes to ‘Ability Enhancement Courses’ to impart knowledge in Modern Indian Languages and English language with special emphasis on language and communication skills.

Official sources point out higher education institutions in Kerala currently reserve 38 credits — 22 credits for the first language (English) and 16 for the second — out of 120 credits in three-year UG courses. These essentially account for nearly 32% of both the total credits as well as the workload of teachers. The proportions are bound to fall to around 6% with the adoption of the CCFUP.

Close to one-third of the teaching community could face the threat of being dispensable as a result, an official said.

The UGC guidelines incidentally came out at a time when the State government’s proposal in its curriculum framework to limit language studies to elective courses evoked criticism with a section of language teachers fearing the possibility of such courses finding few takers.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu told The Hindu that the State did not intend to replicate the CCFUP in its higher education curriculum framework as such. However, proposals that align with the government’s vision to reform the sector would be adopted, she said, while citing the UGC recommendation for four-year degree courses that would be launched next academic year.

Pointing out that the government does not intend to decrease the relevance of language studies, Dr. Bindu said skill courses and other programmes would be designed under the new curriculum to enable teachers to fulfil their workload requirements.

While the Minister also suggested that the UGC guidelines were not mandatory in nature, policy analysts point out all universities could be compelled to follow suit with the introduction of the Academic Bank of Credits that demanded a uniform curriculum structure.