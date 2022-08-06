UGC confers autonomous status on TKM engg. college

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, in line for recognition

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, in line for recognition

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has conferred autonomous status on the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam. The institution has become the first government-aided college in the technical education sector of the State to be conferred the status.

The college, which received intimation from the apex regulatory body on May 25, awaited final notification from APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to exercise its academic autonomy.

According to sources, the State government has responded favourably to an advice sought by the university. The KTU had requested the government’s consent in view of the college’s aided status. The Board of Governors of the university is likely to notify the autonomous status within a few days.

The recognition that has come into effect this academic year (2022-23) will remain for 10 years.

Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, is in line to become the second government-aided college to receive the special status. While a visit by a UGC-appointed inspection team that was planned in July was cancelled, the college awaited another date for the process.

NSS college yet to apply

The third aided engineering college, NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad, has not applied for the status yet. Only three self-financing engineering colleges have received UGC recognition in the State thus far — Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology, Kochi; Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam; and Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, is said to follow suit, though indecision still prevails.

TKM College of Engineering Principal T.A. Shahul Hameed told The Hindu that the institution did not intend to conduct a separate admission process despite being empowered by way of the status. The college will continue to admit students from the centralised process being supervised by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

Nonetheless, the college has already commenced steps to redesign its curriculum through consultations with the IITs, foreign universities and industry stakeholders. It has set its sights on launching project-based courses as part of such efforts.

The college has also roped in the College of Engineering, Pune, the second oldest engineering college in the country, as a ‘mentor’ to reform its academic and research activities, Dr. Hameed said.