ADVERTISEMENT

UGC confers autonomous status on Amal Jyothi

July 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The autonomous status that will come into effect this academic year (2023-24) and will remain for 10 years

The Hindu Bureau

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to confer autonomous status on Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam. The college has become the fifth engineering college in the State to receive the UGC recognition.

The commission approved a recommendation made by its standing committee on autonomous college in this regard at a recent meeting. The college awaited final notification from APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to exercise its academic autonomy.

The autonomous status that will come into effect this academic year (2023-24) and will remain for 10 years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the college was among the first set of colleges to have benefited from a simplified autonomy conferment process devoid of an on-site visit by an expert committee that came into effect with the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

The college has been advised to constitute an examination cell and statutory bodies to ensure proper management of academic, financial, and general administrative affairs. It has also been urged to implement the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two other colleges, viz., Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, and Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur, are next in line to receive the autonomous status. Expert committees visited both colleges recently in accordance with the UGC regulations of 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US