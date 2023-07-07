UGC confers autonomous status on Amal Jyothi

July 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to confer autonomous status on Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, Kottayam. The college has become the fifth engineering college in the State to receive the UGC recognition.

The commission approved a recommendation made by its standing committee on autonomous college in this regard at a recent meeting. The college awaited final notification from APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University to exercise its academic autonomy.

The autonomous status that will come into effect this academic year (2023-24) and will remain for 10 years.

Sources said the college was among the first set of colleges to have benefited from a simplified autonomy conferment process devoid of an on-site visit by an expert committee that came into effect with the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

The college has been advised to constitute an examination cell and statutory bodies to ensure proper management of academic, financial, and general administrative affairs. It has also been urged to implement the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two other colleges, viz., Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, and Jyothi Engineering College, Thrissur, are next in line to receive the autonomous status. Expert committees visited both colleges recently in accordance with the UGC regulations of 2018.