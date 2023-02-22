UGC approval for six SNGOU courses

February 22, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) for offering six more programmes that include four undergraduate and two postgraduate courses.

Approval has been given to start undergraduate programmes in history, philosophy, sociology and economics along with postgraduate programmes in history and sociology.

The BA philosophy programme will mainly focus on Sree Narayana Guru studies. The university was started in 2020 and based on application submitted in 2022, the UGC had approved five undergraduate programmes and two postgraduate programmes. At present, a total of 5,409 students are attending these courses that include BA Malayalam, BA English, BA Hindi, BA Sanskrit, BA Arabic, MA English, and MA Malayalam.

The university will start admission to the courses in January-February session and it has opted for a curriculum aimed at modernising distance education.

For this, the SNGOU has developed a unique qualification framework to prepare the curriculum for postgraduate programmes. By making the course material available in HTML format, students can study through their mobile phone or laptop.

According to university officials, the training of qualified teachers for academic counselling has also been completed. The university had recently signed two MoUs with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration and the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme.