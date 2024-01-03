ADVERTISEMENT

UGC approval for six more open university courses

January 03, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sreenarayanaguru Open University is the first university in India to offer UGC approved BA Nano Entrepreneurship course, according to officials

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenarayanaguru Open University has obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval for six more programmes.

BCA, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Nano Entrepreneurship, MA Public Administration, and MA Political Science are the new courses that will be offered.

This is in addition to the 22 courses currently offered by the university. Sreenarayanaguru Open University is the first university in India to offer UGC approved BA Nano Entrepreneurship course, said the officials. The course has been designed in a way to ensure practical knowledge and entrepreneurship to the students in any career field of their choice. According to university authorities, students can achieve two goals by completing the course – obtaining a degree and gaining entrepreneurial training.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the inclusion of new courses, the university has covered all programmes conducted by other universities in the State. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US