UGC approval for six more open university courses

Sreenarayanaguru Open University is the first university in India to offer UGC approved BA Nano Entrepreneurship course, according to officials

January 03, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenarayanaguru Open University has obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval for six more programmes.

BCA, BA Political Science, BA Psychology, BA Nano Entrepreneurship, MA Public Administration, and MA Political Science are the new courses that will be offered.

This is in addition to the 22 courses currently offered by the university. Sreenarayanaguru Open University is the first university in India to offer UGC approved BA Nano Entrepreneurship course, said the officials. The course has been designed in a way to ensure practical knowledge and entrepreneurship to the students in any career field of their choice. According to university authorities, students can achieve two goals by completing the course – obtaining a degree and gaining entrepreneurial training.

With the inclusion of new courses, the university has covered all programmes conducted by other universities in the State. 

