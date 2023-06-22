UGC approval for nine more open university courses

June 22, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has obtained University Grants Commission (UGC) approval for offering nine more courses in the 2023-24 academic year, university officials told a press meet here on Thursday.

While BCom, BBA and Afzal-ul-Ulama are the undergraduate courses that received approval, postgraduate courses that got approval include MCom, MA Economics, MA Sanskrit, MA Philosophy, MA Arabic and MA Hindi. At present SGOU is offering 13 courses and the new additions along with Afzal-ul-Ulama Preliminary, which is planned for this year, will take the total number to 23. Other universities in Kerala have been conducting these courses in the distance education mode, but henceforth, only SGOU can admit students to these programmes.

“The admission process will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31,” said University Vice Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha.

According to SGOU officials, designing of study material for all 23 programmes has been completed. Thirty-nine study centres have been started across the State and all arrangements are in place to provide counselling to the students. The university has also signed memoranda of understanding with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA); Digital University, Kerala; Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP); and and Factories & Boilers as part of diversification.

Other important initiatives of the university include ‘Navakerala Nirmithiyil Oruthulli’, a project to make Kerala a completely graduate State and BA Nano Entrepreneurship, a programme that enables dropouts to become entrepreneurs.