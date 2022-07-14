UG admissions in Calicut varsity to be delayed

July 14, 2022 19:30 IST

Authorities expected Class 12 CBSE results to be out by July 15

Admissions to undergraduate courses are likely to be delayed in the University of Calicut as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare Class 12 exam results.

Sources told The Hindu on Thursday that the university Syndicate would discuss the issue at its meeting scheduled for Friday. A senior official said CBSE students form a major chunk of applicants, who cannot be ignored. The university started the admission process recently. July 21 is the last date to submit applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authorities were earlier hoping that the results would be out by July 15. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in a letter on July 12, however, asked universities and college principals to put on hold admissions to undergraduate courses in the wake of the delay. The CBSE had recently urged the UGC to delay admissions and issue instructions to universities.

Evaluation ongoing

The Class 12 exams were held in two terms. The evaluation of exams in the second term is ongoing. The UGC notice said the board might take another month to declare the final results after calculating the weightage in the two terms.

“It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session [2022-2023]. In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the last date fixed by the universities is prior to CBSE result declaration. It is therefore requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of the result of Class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses,” the notice said.

However, the State board results are already out, and many universities have already launched admissions to undergraduate courses. The University of Calicut has not declared the dates for the first round of allotment. There is no clarity on when the classes will commence. The Class 12 results were declared on July 30 and those of Class 10 on August 3 last year.