Udupi Madhwa Brahmana Sabha State meet begins

February 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 42nd State conference of the Udupi Madhwa Brahmana Sabha (Kerala) got under way at Priyadarsini Hall here on Saturday.

Sabha State president B. Girirajan hoisted the flag. Deputy chief patrons B. Govindan and L. Ramachandra Rao and general secretary M.A. Harikrishnan Potty were present.

Union Minister for State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate a youth meet on Sunday morning. The women’s meet will be inaugurated by Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, member of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, seer of the Pejawar Math, will inaugurate the valedictory in the afternoon. Minister for Transport Antony Raju and Congress leader V.S. Sivakumar will be present.

