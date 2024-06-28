GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udupi Cochin Shipyard bags order to build four ships for Norwegian firm

Published - June 28, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A model of the dry cargo vessel that the Udupi Cochin Shipyard will build for Wilson ASA, Norway.

A model of the dry cargo vessel that the Udupi Cochin Shipyard will build for Wilson ASA, Norway.

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has won an order from Wilson ASA, Norway, to design and construct four 6,300-ton deadweight (TDW) dry cargo vessels.

An agreement has also been entered into for an additional four vessels of the same type, which will be formally contracted by September 19, 2024. This is a follow-up order in continuation of the contract awarded in June 2023 for design and construction of six 3,800-TDW dry cargo vessels which are now at advanced levels of construction at the yard in Udupi, Karnataka. The overall project cost is worth around ₹1,100 crore and will be executed by September 2028, according to an official release.

The 100-metre-long vessels with 6,300 metric TDW will have a design draft of 6.5 metres. They will be designed by Conoship International, the Netherlands, and will be constructed as environment-friendly diesel electric vessels transporting general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.

Wilson ASA is a short sea fleet operator in Europe and transports around 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across Europe. It operates a fleet of around 130 vessels, ranging from 1,500 to 8,500 TDW. UCSL has also received further orders of four 70-tonne bollard pull tugs as repeat orders from two firms, according to the release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.