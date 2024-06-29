KSU-MSF front clinches historic victory over SFI in Kannur Government Medical College union elections

In a historic turn of events at Kannur Government Medical College at Pariyaram, the Students Federation of India (SFI), which had maintained an unbeaten streak since the college’s establishment in 1993, was defeated in 12 of the total 15 seats in the elections held on Saturday. The SFI had earlier secured three seats uncontested.

The newly formed United Democratic Students Federation (UDSF), comprising the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), clinched victory, marking a significant challenge to the SFI’s dominance by pro-United Democratic Front (UDF) student parties. Since the first election in 1996, SFI has won all elections.

Muhammed Hisham Muneer was elected chairperson, E. Ameen and S. Sajitha were vice-chairpersons. Husnul Muneer won the post of general secretary, and Faraz Shareef becamejoint secretary. Shibin Favaz was elected as the magazine editor. Mohammed Jasim was chosen as the fine arts secretary, and K. Vajid and Mohammed Rasal were elected as university union councillors for UG and PG, respectively.

The SFI managed to secure the post of sports secretary and also won the post of 2020 batch PG representative, while the UDF claimed victories in the post of batch representatives for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

P. Muhammad Shammas, KSU State vice-president, expressed happiness following the victory of the KSU-led UDSF in the union elections. He highlighted this triumph as a significant blow to what he termed the “totalitarian fortresses” of the left-wing, suggesting a broader trend of leftist defeats across campuses.

Mr. Shammas emphasised that campuses like Pariyaram, long dominated by the SFI through alleged tactics of violence and intimidation, are now experiencing a rejuvenation of democratic processes under KSU leadership. He described the election outcome as a vindication of the students’ stance and struggles championed by KSU, portraying it as a resounding response to SFI’s perceived decline into what he characterised as a mere administrative entity under the left government