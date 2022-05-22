UDID registration to be completed in 10 days

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said the registration for obtaining Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards for persons with disabilities will be completed in Thiruvananthapuram district in 10 days.

Registration for UDID, a unified identity card that enables persons with disabilities to avail themselves of various benefits, can be done through local bodies, Anganwadis and Akshaya centres. Volunteers, Kudumbashree and Asha workers will lead the registration process.

People with disabilities can complete the registration by providing personal information, disability information, employment information, and identity card details. So far, 17,662 people have completed registration in the district. Ms. Khosa also directed the respective local bodies to ensure that the differently abled complete the registration. The next meeting on registration camps would be held on May 23, said a release.