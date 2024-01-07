UDID card: second phase of campaign begins on Monday

January 07, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The second phase of a special campaign to issue UDID (Unique Disability Identity Card) card to the differently abled is set to get under way.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will perform the State-level inauguration of the campaign and the Thanmudra website at Thycaud at 11 a.m. on Monday.

As part of the campaign, the Kerala Social Security Mission with the support of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers will conduct a complete UDID registration through a survey of the differently abled.

The Thanmudra website will help conduct UDID adalats in local bodies, on-the-spot UDID card distribution camps, and distribution of disability certificate at the homes of differently abled who are bedridden.

Details of differently abled kept in anganwadis in the State will be registered on Thanmudra with the help of the NSS volunteers. The volunteers will visit the houses of those who have not registered for UDID and complete registration. This will help collect the details of all differently abled in the State and complete their UDID registration.

UDID login will also be given to all panchayats in the State to enable corrections in UDID applications quickly.