ADVERTISEMENT

UDF’s Vicharana Sadas covering all Assembly constituencies from December 2, says Kerala Opposition Leader

November 27, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - KOCHI

Vicharana Sadas will openly question Kerala government’s priorities, says V.D. Satheesan

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala will launch the Vicharana Sadas, or forums to try the government, from December 2, 2023. It will be held in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan in Kochi on November 27 (Monday).

He said the Kerala government was splurging money on the Navakerala Sadas, adding that the Vicharana Sadas will openly question the government’s priorities.

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was misusing the police and criminal elements to unleash “a reign of terror” on the Opposition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned the police not to be too servile because “these times will also change.”

The Opposition Leader said that the government was using force to add to the gathering at the Navakerala Sadas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US