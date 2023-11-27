UDF’s Vicharana Sadas covering all Assembly constituencies from December 2, says Kerala Opposition Leader

November 27, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala will launch the Vicharana Sadas, or forums to try the government, from December 2, 2023. It will be held in all the 140 Assembly constituencies in the State, said Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan in Kochi on November 27 (Monday).

He said the Kerala government was splurging money on the Navakerala Sadas, adding that the Vicharana Sadas will openly question the government’s priorities.

Mr. Satheesan also alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was misusing the police and criminal elements to unleash “a reign of terror” on the Opposition.

He warned the police not to be too servile because “these times will also change.”

The Opposition Leader said that the government was using force to add to the gathering at the Navakerala Sadas.