UDF’s next phase of stir against Kerala govt. from Tuesday

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will launch the third phase of its campaign against the State government on Tuesday.
UDF convener Benny Behanan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minority Welfare Minister K.T. Jaleel over a litany of charges of corruption.
The alleged involvement of Mr. Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar in the gold- smuggling case, the corruption in the LIFE Mission projects, misappropriation of flood-relief funds allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and backdoor appointments are some of the charges being raised by the UDF.
CBI probe sought
Mr. Behanan demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into all the allegations.
On September 22, UDF workers will hold sit-in demonstrations at district headquarters across the State. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in front of the Secretariat here.
Demonstrators will abide by the COVID-19 protocol.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath