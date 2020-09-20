Kerala

UDF’s next phase of stir against Kerala govt. from Tuesday

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will launch the third phase of its campaign against the State government on Tuesday.

UDF convener Benny Behanan demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minority Welfare Minister K.T. Jaleel over a litany of charges of corruption.

The alleged involvement of Mr. Vijayan’s former Principal Secretary M. Sivasankar in the gold- smuggling case, the corruption in the LIFE Mission projects, misappropriation of flood-relief funds allegedly by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers and backdoor appointments are some of the charges being raised by the UDF.

CBI probe sought

Mr. Behanan demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into all the allegations.

On September 22, UDF workers will hold sit-in demonstrations at district headquarters across the State. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the protest in front of the Secretariat here.

Demonstrators will abide by the COVID-19 protocol.

