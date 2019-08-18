UDF wins no-trust motion against Kannur Mayor

Ending the stalemate in the administration of the Kannur Corporation, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won a no-confidence motion against Mayor E.P. Latha of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the support of Deputy Mayor P.K. Ragesh.

The vote of Mr. Ragesh, an Independent, was decisive in the 55-member council, where both the fronts have 27 members each.

The passing of the no-trust motion was a predictable outcome with the support of Mr. Ragesh, a former Congress leader who had contested as Independent after he had differences with senior Congress leader and his former mentor K. Sudhakaran, MP.

Mr. Ragesh’s decision to vote for the UDF’s no-trust motion against Ms. Latha, a CPI(M) member, followed parleys between him and the UDF leadership over the past few months after the Lok Sabha polls.

28 favour motion

District Collector T.V. Subhash presided over the council meeting that began at 9 a.m. to discuss the motion to be concluded with the voting. When the voting ended at 2 p.m., the motion was supported by 28 members, including Mr. Ragesh. The LDF’s 26 members present at the meeting voted against the motion. The death of CPI(M)’s councillor T.M. Kuttikrishnan reduced the number of the LDF to 26.