ADVERTISEMENT

UDF wins Konni block panchayat through draw of lots

August 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday won the president’s post of the Konni block panchayat through a draw of lots. UDF candidate Ambili M.V. is the new president. Both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have six seats each in the block council. Thursday’s election was necessitated after its former president, Jiji Saji, was disqualified by the State Election Commission under Anti-Defection Law last month. Ms. Saji, who had won the election as a UDF candidate, switched her sides to the rival front last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US