UDF wins Konni block panchayat through draw of lots

August 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday won the president’s post of the Konni block panchayat through a draw of lots. UDF candidate Ambili M.V. is the new president. Both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have six seats each in the block council. Thursday’s election was necessitated after its former president, Jiji Saji, was disqualified by the State Election Commission under Anti-Defection Law last month. Ms. Saji, who had won the election as a UDF candidate, switched her sides to the rival front last year.