UDF wins bypoll to Elikkulam panchayat ward

12 August 2021 19:07 IST

LDF victorious in Kalanjoor, Muttar local bodies

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Thursday won the byelection to Ward 14 of the Elikkulam grama panchayat in Kottayam.

UDF candidate James Jeerakathil bagged 512 votes to trounce his nearest rival, Tomy Idayodiyil, candidate of the Kerala Congress (M) of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), by a margin of 159 votes. Of the 1,183 voters in the ward, 876 cast their votes. The result will not have any major impact on administration in the local body as the LDF enjoys the support of nine of the 16 members in the panchayat.

The election was necessitated by the death of Jojo Cheeramkuzhy, an Independent member.

LDF wins in Kalanjoor

The LDF won the byelection to the Pallur ward (Ward 20) of the Kalanjoor grama panchayat, which till now had a hung council. Of the 1,110 votes polled, Alexander Daniel of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] bagged 703 votes while the UDF candidate finished a distant runner-up with 380 votes.

The victory has helped the LDF raise its strength in the 20-member panchayat to 11. The UDF now has five members. The remaining four members belong to the National Democratic Alliance.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of Mathew Mulakupadam, a Congress member.

LDF wins in draw of lots

The LDF wrested the Naluthodu ward in the Muttar grama panchayat from the UDF in the byelection, the result of which was announced on Thursday. The winner was selected through a draw of the lots after LDF candidate Antony (Monichan), a CPI(M) Independent, and UDF candidate Sunny Mamman of the Congress secured 168 votes each.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate N.G. Shajeendran got six votes. The local body is ruled by the LDF.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha bureaus)