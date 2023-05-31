UDF wins byelection in Kottayam municipality, LDF wrests one seat from Kerala Janapaksham

May 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Wednesday survived yet another scare in the Kottayam municipality and managed to retain power in the civic body by winning a crucial byelection.

The Left Democratic Front, on the other hand, wrested a seat from the Kerala Janapaksham party led by P.C. George in the Poonjar grama panchayat while also retaining its sitting seat in the Manimala grama panchayat.

In the byelection held to the Puthenpalam ward of the Kottayam municipality, Congress candidate Susan K. Xavier defeated Sukanya Santhosh fielded by the LDF by a margin of 75 votes. While Ms. Xavier secured 598 votes, Ms. Santosh could bag only 421 votes. BJP candidate Ancy Stephen secured 312 votes. The byelection was necessitated by the death of Jisha Benny, a Congress councillor. Her death had brought down the strength of the UDF in the civic body to 21, leading to a fierce fight for the seat between the two leading fronts. With this, both the LDF and UDF have 22 members each in the 52-member council. The BJP has eight seats.

Meanwhile in Poonjar, CPI(M) candidate Bindu Ashokan won the byelection to the Perunilam ward, a seat held by the Kerala Janapaksham for over a decade, by a margin of 12 votes. Ms. Asokan got 264 votes while the UDF candidate Majnu Jaimon bagged 252 votes. Shanti Jose, a candidate of the Kerala Janapasham who contested with the support of the NDA, trailed behind with 239 votes.

LDF victory

In Manimala, LDF candidate Suja Babu of the CPI(M) won the byelection in Mukkada ward with a majority of 127 votes. Suja Babu got 423 votes, followed by the UDF candidate Prayas Joseph with 296 votes. The BJP candidate, Ajayakumar, got 19 votes while Vipin Rajan, who contested as an independent, got 92 votes.