UDF wins 2 seats, LDF 1 in Thrissur

Thrissur

08 December 2021 19:43 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) won two of the three local body seats for which byelections were held in Thrissur. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won one seat.

The UDF candidates won in Ward 18 (Chalampadam) of the Irinjalakuda municipality and Ward 16 (Lighthouse) of the Kadappuram grama panchayat. The LDF candidate won in the Azhikode division of the Mathilakam block panchayat.

While Mini Jose (UDF) won in the Irinjalakuda municipality with a majority of 151 votes, Sunita Prasad (UDF) won in the Kadappuram grama panchayat with a margin of 84 votes. Noushad Karukappadath (LDF) won in the Mathilakam block panchayat with a margin of 1,975 votes. Irinjalakuda was the UDF’s sitting seat. But it snatched the seat from the LDF at Kadappuram. The LDF retained the Mathilakam seat.

Death of UDF’s Jose Chakkola, following COVID-19, led to election in the Irinjalakuda municipality. Mini Jose is the wife of Jose Chakkola. The result of the byelection was crucial for both fronts in Irinjalakuda as the UDF had 17 seats and the LDF 16 in the municipality.

The election to the Kadappuram panchayat was necessitated following the death of member T.K. Raveendran of the LDF and that in the Azhikode division following the death of Shayi Ayyaril of the LDF following COVID-19.