GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UDF wins 17 of 33 wards in local body bypolls

LDF wins 13 seats, BJP four in the byelection held on Tuesday

December 13, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has put up an impressive show in the bypolls held in 33 local body wards on Tuesday by winning 17 seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 13 seats and the BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA), four, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) won one each. The AAP sprang a surprise with its candidate Beena Kurien wresting Nediyakad in Karinkunnam grama panchayat in Idukki from the Congress by a four-vote margin.

The byelections on Tuesday saw a turnout of 72.71%. The State Election Commission declared the results on Wednesday after the votes were counted at multiple centres.

Reacting to the UDF performance, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Congress-led front had dominated all the local body bypolls held after the LDF came to power in Kerala. In the latest bypolls, the UDF increased its tally from 11 to 17 seats, wresting five from the LDF, he said. The UDF lost three seats by slender margins of 1, 4 and 30 votes, he pointed out.

The UDF wrested Kootickal in Kanjirapally block panchayat from the Communist Party of India; and Thalakkassery in Pattithara grama panchayat and Anchumoorthi ward Wadakkanchery panchayat in Palakkad district and Challivayal in Villiapally grama panchayat in Kozhikode from the CPI(M). The LDF wrested Vilangara in Ummannur grama panchayat (Kollam); Ozhur in Ozhur grama panchayat (Malappuram); and Puthusserimala East in Ranni grama panchayat (Pathanamthitta) from the BJP.

The CPI(M) lost Manambur ward in Aruvikkara grama panchayat (Thiruvananthapuram) to the BJP.

The SDPI retained Kuttimaram Parambu ward in Erattupetta municipality (Kottayam) with its candidate Abdul Latheef winning by a margin of 44 votes.

Party-wise

For the UDF, the Congress won 14 seats and the Indian Union Muslim League, three. For the LDF, the CPI(M) won seven, the CPI two, and the Kerala Congress (Mani), one.

In all, 114 candidates, including 47 women, were in the fray for the bypolls in the 33 wards.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.