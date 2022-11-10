UDF wins 15 wards, LDF 12 in local body bypolls

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) gained upper hand in the byelections held in 29 local body wards on Wednesday, winning 15.

When the votes were counted on Thursday, the UDF won 15 wards and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front, 12. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won two seats. On the UDF side, the Congress won 12 and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), two. One seat was won by a UDF-backed Independent. For the LDF, the CPI(M) won nine seats, Kerala Congress (M) [KC(M)] two and Communist Party of India, one.

Seats

The Congress wrested the Manjappara ward (Pazhayakunnummel panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram), Minaloor Centre ward (Vadakkanchery municipality, Thrissur) and Elettil (Kizhakkoth grama panchayat, Kozhikode) from the CPI(M). The Congress wrested Vanmazhi West (Pandanad grama panchayat, Alappuzha) from the BJP and Adikattukulangara South (Palammel panchayat, Alappuzha) from the CPI. UDF-backed Independent Byju G.S. won in the High School ward (Muthuklulam grama panchayat, Alappuzha).

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) lost the Chitramoola ward (Kaniyampatta grama panchayat, Wayanad) to the IUML. The CPI(M) wrested Vaniyakkode (North Paravur municipality, Ernakulam) from the BJP. Last time, the ward was won by a BJP-backed Independent.

The BJP retained Kottuvankonam (Poothakkulam grama panchayat, Kollam) and grabbed Karthikapalli (Karthikapalli panchayat, Alappuzha) from the CPI(M).

The KC(M) grabbed the Ponneduthal ward (Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat, Idukki) from the Congress.

The winners will take the oath before the chairperson of the respective local body.

Election expenses

All candidates who contested in the bypolls should file their election expenses within 30 days, the commission said. It could be done online through the commission website www.sec.kerala.gov.in.