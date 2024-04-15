UDF will sweep LS polls in State Ramesh Chennithala

April 15, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thrissur

A pro-UDF wave is sweeping the State and all the UDF candidates will win with a thumping majority, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has said.

There is strong disappointment in people against the Centre and State governments. People want the INDIA bloc in power at the Centre. Prevailing conditions indicate that Mr. Modi will not return to power. There is no Modi wave as claimed by the BJP, Mr. Chennithala said while participating in a ‘Leader’s Meet’ programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Monday.

Chances of the UDF is increasing with each visit of Prime Minister Modi. People have realised the communal agenda of the BJP, he said.

The LDF, which has presence only in Kerala, cant oppose the BJP at the national level. Only the Congress and the UDF can stop the BJP. Both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister are indulging in communal polarisation, Mr. Chennithala said.

The LDF government has failed in all sectors. No development activities have been carried out in the State. The Chief Minister who does not have any achievements to highlight during electioneering, is targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He is criticising Mr. Gandhi to satisfy the PM. Mr. Gandhi is the future leader of the country. He is the face of India Inc, he added.

“The nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP is very strong in Kerela. It is very visible in case of Karuvannur scam. Those who looted crores of money are roaming freely. The State government and the Central agencies are protecting them. Thrissur Mayor himself says the NDA candidate is fit for becoming a MP, “ Mr. Chennithala said.

K. Muraleedharan, the UDF candidate , will win with a clear majority in spite of the unholy nexus, he added.

