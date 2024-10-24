ADVERTISEMENT

UDF in Kerala will reclaim Chelakkara, says P.C. Vishnunadh   

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:17 am IST - Thrissur

MLA says UDF is functioning like a well-oiled machine

The Hindu Bureau

P.C. Vishnunadh, MLA, on Thursday expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front will reclaim Chelakkara in this byelection.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chelakkara UDF mandalam convention, he stated, “The current situation has made it difficult for ordinary people to live in the State. Corruption, nepotism, and inflation have led the public to a state of distress. People are waiting to cast their verdict against the autocracy of both Pinarayi Vijayan and Narendra Modi,” he said.

He said the Congress was functioning like a well-oiled machine under the leadership of KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. “The UDF is moving forward as a united front. In the short time I have been here, I have understood the sentiments of the people, and there is no doubt that they are with the UDF. Chelakkara will be reclaimed,” he said.

The event was chaired by Vinod Pantaladi, president of the Mandalam Congress Committee.

Meanwhile Pazhayannur mandalam convention was inaugurated by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA.

