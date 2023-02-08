ADVERTISEMENT

UDF will rally people against govt., says Chennithala

February 08, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurating a 24-hour-long satyagraha staged by the Karshaka Congress district committee in Palakkad on Wednesday. The farmers’ demands included raising the procurement price, floating a separate fund for paddy procurement, etc. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Congress leader and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would rally the people against the State government, which imposed a tax burden of ₹4,000 crore on the people.

Mr. Chennithala arraigned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for totally neglecting the paddy farmers. He was speaking after inaugurating a day-night protest organised by the Karshaka Congress State committee here.

He said that a motion would be moved in the Assembly considering the sufferings of the paddy farmers. “When branded rice costs ₹65 in the market, the government is paying paddy farmers only ₹28.20 for a kilogram of paddy. The farmers are suffering a heavy loss because of this. The procurement price of paddy has to be enhanced,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Karshaka Congress State president K.C. Vijayan presided over the function. District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan delivered the keynote address. Former MP V.S. Vijayaraghavan, KPCC general secretary C. Chandran, senior Congress leader C.V. Balakrishnan, Karshaka Congress district president B. Ikbal, and several senior leaders of the Congress and its affiliates addressed the dharna.

Congress leader M. Liju will inaugurate the valedictory session of the day-night protest on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US