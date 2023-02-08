HamberMenu
UDF will rally people against govt., says Chennithala

February 08, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurating a 24-hour-long satyagraha staged by the Karshaka Congress district committee in Palakkad on Wednesday. The farmers’ demands included raising the procurement price, floating a separate fund for paddy procurement, etc. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Congress leader and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would rally the people against the State government, which imposed a tax burden of ₹4,000 crore on the people.

Mr. Chennithala arraigned the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for totally neglecting the paddy farmers. He was speaking after inaugurating a day-night protest organised by the Karshaka Congress State committee here.

He said that a motion would be moved in the Assembly considering the sufferings of the paddy farmers. “When branded rice costs ₹65 in the market, the government is paying paddy farmers only ₹28.20 for a kilogram of paddy. The farmers are suffering a heavy loss because of this. The procurement price of paddy has to be enhanced,” he said.

Karshaka Congress State president K.C. Vijayan presided over the function. District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan delivered the keynote address. Former MP V.S. Vijayaraghavan, KPCC general secretary C. Chandran, senior Congress leader C.V. Balakrishnan, Karshaka Congress district president B. Ikbal, and several senior leaders of the Congress and its affiliates addressed the dharna.

Congress leader M. Liju will inaugurate the valedictory session of the day-night protest on Thursday.

