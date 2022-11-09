UDF will oppose LDF Ordinance to remove Kerala Governor as Chancellor: K. Sudhakaran

The Governor should be ready to legally implement his powers and rights, and the State government should ensure that it does not encroach upon his rights, he says

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said the United Democratic Front (UDF) will strongly oppose any Ordinance/Bill to remove Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as the Chancellor of all universities in the State.

He was responding to media queries on the Ordinance aimed at removing the Governor as the Chancellor of universities that was brought up in the Cabinet meeting of the Left Democratic Front-led State government on Wednesday.

Mr. Sudhakaran had earlier made it clear that he would not accept the move to remove the Governor from the post of chancellor, stating that the Governor’s authority should be retained.

“But the Governor should stop exercising his non-existent powers and stick only to his Constitutional powers. He has done things according to the whims of the Central government, and the State is facing the consequences. Had he maintained control from the beginning, such issues would not have arisen,” said Mr. Sudhakaran.

The Governor should be ready to legally implement his powers and rights, and the State government should ensure that it does not encroach upon his rights, said Mr. Sudhakaran. “The Ordinance/Bill will be strongly opposed in the Assembly. This is the UDF stance,” he said.

Asked if there is a difference of opinion with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on the issue, Mr. Sudhakaran said the UDF will soon call a meeting to discuss the matter.

On the alleged nepotism controversy involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, Mr. Sudhakaran clarified that he did not earlier say that the Mayor should not resign. “The media has twisted my words. If the Mayor has committed nepotism, she should resign,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sudhakaran denied certain media reports that he wanted to join the BJP. “I have not said that I want to join the BJP. I will go if I feel like it. I do not need anyone’s certificate (for this). The media have changed the meaning (of my words) and published them,” he said.

“In a democratic system, everyone has the right to interact and act. When such rights are denied, we have to become the guardians of democracy,” he said.

“If the RSS does not allow the CPI(M) to function, we will stand to protect them,” said Mr. Sudhakaran, adding that the Congress party has ensured democracy in the country.