UDF will intensify protests: Behanan

The United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership meeting held in the city on Friday decided to intensify the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

On the day of Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom, January 30, all district centres would witness human maps created by thousands of people, UDF convener Benny Behanan said here.

The UDF meeting accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of making mean and disgraceful statements ill-suited for someone holding a Constitutional position.

The Chief Minister’s silence in the face of the Governor’s unsavoury statements questioning the rights of the Legislative Assembly was surprising, it said, and asked the Chief Minister to meet the Governor to personally convey his protest.

Political decision

Mr. Behanan said that the decision to boycott the Kerala Loka Sabha was a political one.

“None should try to sabotage it,” he said.

The UDF leadership was in complete agreement on the decision to boycott the Loka Kerala Sabha, he said.

It was held for the Chief Minister to make announcements. Even the projects announced in the previous edition were not implemented. A list of unimplemented projects was drawn up and released by the UDF.