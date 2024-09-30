UDF will discuss allegations raised by P.V. Anvar, says IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty

Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, has said the allegations raised by Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar are “serious and concern the public”, prompting the United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition in Kerala to discuss the matter.

Mr. Kunhalikutty made these comments while addressing media queries during a leaders’ conclave organised by the Kasaragod district committee of the IUML on Monday (September 30, 2024).

Responding to a question about Mr. Anvar’s invitation to the IUML, Mr. Kunhalikutty clarified that the IUML has not yet considered the matter. “A decision regarding Mr. Anvar’s invitation will be taken after consulting the Congress party,” he said.

Mr. Kunhalikutty sharply criticised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, accusing it of “misrule” over the last two terms. He highlighted the gravity of ongoing issues, stating that “it is unheard of in Kerala to continue ruling by hiding murder cases and smuggling gold.”

He pointed out that, during the UDF’s tenure, there were no controversies surrounding significant cultural and religious events such as Thrissur Pooram and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The IUML leader reiterated that the UDF has always stood against the LDF’s governance, which he claimed contributed to administrative changes every five years.

‘UDF will stage comeback’

According to him, the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reflected a verdict against the LDF’s mismanagement, and the UDF will stage a strong comeback in the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Kunhalikutty also addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the previous election cycle, noting that the LDF had benefited from “favourable circumstances” during that period. However, he expressed confidence that the people of Kerala now recognised the failings of the current government.