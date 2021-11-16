UDF will continue fight for farmers’ cause: Satheesan

KALPETTA

16 November 2021 23:38 IST

Govt urged to clarify steps adoptee to mitigate man-animal conflict

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the United Democratic Front will continue its fight to address the issues being faced by the farming community in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating a district convention of the UDF here on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said that the farmers in the State were passing through a crisis owing to various factors, including the anti-farmer policies of the Central and State Governments.

Thousands of farmers in the State were facing revenue recovery proceedings as they could not repay the debts on time owing to the low price for farm produce and diseases affecting their crops, he said.

Financial institutions were trying to execute revenue recovery measures by using the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI ) Act, Mr . Satheesan said.

The increasing instances of man-animal conflict also had put the lives of the farmers on the fringes of forest in the district in a fix, he said.

The government should clarify what measures it had adopted to address the issue. It should also clarify its stance on the night traffic ban in the Bandipur portion of the Kozhikode-Kollegal NH 766, he said. Whatever may be the decision of the State Government in this regard, the UDF would support the public in the district, Mr. Satheesan said. UDF district convenor N.D. Appachan, MLA, presided over the function.