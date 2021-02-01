UDF will accord top priority to Kasaragod, says Chennithala

Pinarayi regime has neglected the district: Oposition leader

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday said that if the UDF came to power, Kasaragod would be given high priority. The UDF would support the ongoing agitation at BHEL. He said the Central government’s disregard for BHEL was due to the State government’s inability to take up the issue with the authorities in Delhi. Mr. Chennithala was peaking to the media in Kasaragod on the first day of Aishwarya Kerala Yatra. He said that the Left Front government had neglected Kasargod district. The work on the Kasaragod Medical College was progressing at a snail’s pace. None of the plans for the endosulfan victims had been implemented.

He said CPI(M) State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan had taken a stand against the Muslim community on the issue of reservation for forward castes. He said that the UDF had welcomed the forward caste reservation and the Muslim League had only shared its concern that the community should not be neglected in the reservation.