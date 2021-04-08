UDF walks out of peace meet in Kannur

KANNUR

08 April 2021 18:35 IST

Will support talks once accused are arrested: IUML

The United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted a peace meeting convened by Kannur District Collector T.V. Subhash on Thursday, in the wake of violent incidents following the murder of Mansoor, a Muslim Youth League member, at Koothuparamba, on Tuesday, the election day.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) general secretary Abdul Kareem Cheleri said that even 48 hours after the murder, the culprits had not be apprehended. He said the party would launch an agitation from Thursday till the accused were arrested. “The police have registered a case against only those detained by local people at the site where Mansoor was murdered,” he said.

He said the UDF would support peace talks once the accused in the case were arrested. Mr. Cheleri also claimed that the police arrested and brutally beat up 24 IUML activists for “vandalising CPI(M) offices.”

Mr. Subhash led the peace meeting in the presence of Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran. Half an hour into the meeting, the UDF leaders walked out, while leaders of the CPI(M) and the BJP stayed back.

Activists of the IUML and the MYL later took out a march to the Kolavallur police station, where the IUML activists are detained.