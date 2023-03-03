UDF walks out of Kerala Assembly, accusing government of protecting Shuhaib’s “real killers”

March 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition walked out of the Assembly on Friday, accusing the government of failing to bring to book the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders who “ordered” the high-profile political murder of Youth Congress leader P. V. Shuhaib at Mattannur in Kannur in 2018.

Seeking the leave of the House for an adjournment debate on the issue, Congress legislator T. Siddique said the prime accused in the case, Akash Thillankeri, an expelled CPI(M) worker, had claimed in an FB post that party leaders had ordered the killing. The “incriminating disclosure” pointed to the involvement of top CPI(M) leaders in the plot. He quoted Akash as saying that the CPI(M) left the perpetrators to fend for themselves while protecting and rewarding leaders who ordered the hit remotely.

Mr. Siddique said Akash’s damning disclosure warranted a further investigation under section 173(8) of the Cr.PC. But the police have not taken any step in this regard. Moreover, the government has spent over ₹1 crore from the public exchequer to stall the demand of Shuhaib’s family for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder.

Conspirators outside legal net

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Akash was a “frontline soldier” of “PJ Army”, a social media collective that “eulogises” CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan. Mr. Satheesan said Akash had been CPI(M)‘s enforcer till recently. A Democratic Youth Federation of India leader feted Akash at a public function recently. Gold smugglers and gangsters freelanced as assassins for the CPI(M). Mr. Satheesan alleged the getaway vehicle used by the accused in the murder belonged to a CPI(M) leader’s son. Nevertheless, the conspirators remained outside the law’s ambit.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M) had turned to target Congress workers after striking a “politically expedient” detente with the RSS in Kannur. He dared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to order a CBI probe into Shuhaib’s killing.

CM’s response

Mr. Vijayan said the government objected to a CBI probe because it would demoralise the State police, which had commendably investigated and chargesheeted the case. Moreover, the High Court had set aside the demand for a CBI probe after it found the investigation by the the State police satisfactory. He chided the Opposition for “lionising criminals”. Mr. Vijayan said the party had no use for criminals. The political background of suspects did not count in criminal investigations.

Speaker A.N. Shamsheer rejected the Opposition’s motion.