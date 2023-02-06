UDF walks out of House over woeful food safety enforcement

February 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition legislators walked out of the Assembly on Monday, accusing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of jeopardising public health by woefully failing to enforce food safety standards.

A viral video of a resident medical officer in a government hospital demanding ₹300 from a hotel employee for issuing a health attestation card without mandatory medical examination added an edge to the Opposition’s adjournment motion on the issue.

The UDF highlighted public “criticism” stemming from the “rising” incidents of food poisoning deaths and food-borne illnesses in Kerala to put the government on the defence.

Kerala Congress (Jacob) legislator Anoop Jacob said entrenched corruption had blunted food safety enforcement.

He said regional food testing laboratories needed National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL) accreditation for their testimonies to have legal traction in court.

The glaring lacunae helped those serving low-quality food prepared in unsanitary conditions with meat, fish and vegetables of dubious provenance and standard evade the law.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said that only 24% of hotels in Kerala had a licence or registration. He said 70% of hotels operated outside the ambit of the State’s food safety surveillance net.

Only 9% of wayside eateries and mobile food carts had government permits. The Comptroller and Audit General (CAG)‘s audit found that most GST-registered hotels lacked food safety licenses.

The court threw out 708 spoiled food cases because food safety inspectors did not “deliberately collect” proper samples for testing, including in a high-profile case relating to contaminated packaged protein supplied to primary school children.

He said Kerala had slipped in the national food safety ranking from first to seventh because of the State’s apathy.

Government stance

Health Minister Veena George said the government had sternly acted against corrupt officials who undermined the State’s efforts to ensure food safety. The LDF had made health cards mandatory for hotel employees.

The laboratories for chemical and biological testing of food were awaiting NABL accreditation. So far, the government has booked 4,000 establishments for food safety violations.

Online portal

It would ensure stringent prosecution. The State will soon launch a portal and mobile application to crowdsource information on lousy food safety practices. It has stepped up monitoring of catering services and edible religious offerings distributed to devotees.

The UDF walked out, not satisfied with Ms. George’s reply and in protest against Speaker A. N. Shamsheer’s denial of the Opposition motion.