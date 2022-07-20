UDF walks out of House over Sabarinadhan's arrest

Law Minister, Opposition leader spar over Assembly rules and legislative precedence

Law Minister, Opposition leader spar over Assembly rules and legislative precedence

The high-profile arrest of Youth Congress leader K.S. Sabarinadhan on the charge of tasking three fellow activists to imperil Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an IndiGo flight that landed in Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on June 13 set off a ripple of protests in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar denied the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition the opportunity to table a motion to adjourn the House to debate the whys and wherefores of the “politically motivated” arrest. Soon the UDF members walked out in protest over the Chair’s decision.

The police arrested Mr. Sabarinadhan on the charge of conspiracy on Tuesday. A magistrate court here released him on bail later amidst strident street protests by Congress workers. It also reportedly observed that a WhatsApp message was no proof of conspiracy. Moreover, the court purportedly noted that the former legislator was unlikely to jump bail and abscond.

During the Zero Hour, Law Minister P. Rajeeve and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan sparred over whether Assembly rules prevailed over legislative precedence.

Mr. Rajeeve said Assembly rules precluded legislators from tabling an adjournment motion to debate a serious case under judicial scrutiny. A debate on the arrest could prejudice the investigation and trial. The Minister said the rules prevailed over precedence. Moreover, the Opposition's motion lacked gravitas.

Mr. Satheesan disagreed. The Kerala Assembly has recurrently sworn by the doctrine of precedence. It stood by things decided. Mr. Rajeev’s theory did not hold water. The previous Oommen Chandy government had allowed the Opposition to table seven adjournment motions concerning the solar investment fraud scam. It allowed five adjournment motions touching on the bar bribery case.

Mr. Satheesan said: “An adjournment motion is a legislative privilege. The ruling front has infringed on it. The Chief Minister abhors debate. When cornered, he flees like a coward,” he said.

The government could disallow an adjournment debate. But, it could not restrain the Opposition from demanding it.

Mr. Gopakumar ruled the Assembly had respect for precedent. But, the rules prevailed. The UDF rejected his invitation to raise Mr. Sabarinadh's arrest as a submission in the House.