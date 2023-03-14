UDF walks out of Assembly protesting police action against Opposition councillors in Kochi Corporation

March 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators walked out of the Assembly on Tuesday after Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied them an opportunity to spotlight the police action against Opposition councillors protesting against the Brahmapuram fire at the Kochi Corporation office on Monday.

The UDF protested the Speaker’s decision by parodying an adjournment debate in the well of the House. They raised banners and placards condemning the police action, eliciting criticism from Mr. Shamseer.

The Chair warned the Opposition legislators that their conduct could imperil their prospect of returning to the House after the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Shamseer singled out Congress legislators Shafi Parambil and T.J. Vinod for criticism. Mr. Parambil later told mediapersons that the Speaker had no bearing on the electoral chances of UDF legislators.

Earlier, Congress legislator Roji M. John moved a Rule 50 notice, seeking the Assembly’s leave for an adjournment debate on the “police brutality” against UDF councillors. Mr. Shamseer outrightly rejected the demand. He said the matter was too trivial for an adjournment motion.

“There are over 900 LSGIs in Kerala. A narrow margin often differentiates ruling and Opposing fronts. The Assembly is not the right forum for debating parochial issues related to individual LSGIs,” he said.

Mr. Shamseer also pointed out that the Chair had allowed the Opposition to spotlight the Brahamapuram fire in the Assembly on Monday.

Allowing the same subject in the Assembly on consecutive days would be superfluous.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said the police prevented UDF councillors their right to attend the council.

Law enforcers and Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors locked up UDF councillors in a room. In the melee, two UDF councillors sustained severe injuries.

Law Minister P. Rajeeve said the UDF had notified the Mayor that they would not attend the council and then turned up. He requested the Chair not to allow the UDF’s “inconsequential” Rule 50 notice.

Later, Mr. Satheesan said the Speaker denied the notice to insulate Mr. Vijayan from legislative scrutiny. He said the Chief Minister remained mum on the Brahmapuram incident. Mr. Vijayan was acutely aware of the government’s failure, nepotism, and corruption that caused the manmade catastrophe.