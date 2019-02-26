UDF walks out of all-party peace meet

United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders walked out of an all-party meeting called by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan on Tuesday in the wake of the murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarath Lal and subsequent retaliatory attacks on the properties of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] supporters at Periye.

Congress leaders who attended the meeting at the Collectorate in Kasaragod called upon the parties to press for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murders. They demanded an assurance from the Minister to hand over the case to the Central investigation agency. When the Minister said that he could not take such a decision at an all-party meeting, Congress representatives former District Congress Committee (DCC) president C. K. Sreedharan and former MLA K.P. Kunhikannan, and Indian Union Muslim League leaders staged a walkout.

Mr. Sreedharan said the Congress would not attend any further peace meeting without the case being handed over to the CBI. Mr. Kunhikannan said that such meetings were a farce as long as the CPI(M) continued to resort to politics of violence.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Balakrishanan condemned the two murders at the peace meeting. He urged other parties to equally condemn the attack on the houses and shops of party supporters in the area.

Briefing the proceedings, the Minister told reporters that all the parties present strongly condemned the two murders and the vandalism of properties of CPI(M) supporters. He would bring to the notice of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the demands raised at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Kasaragod MP P. Karunakaran, Udma MLA K. Kunhiraman, Kasaragod MLA N.A. Nellikkunnu, district panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer, and Indian Union Muslim League district president M.C. Kamarudeen.