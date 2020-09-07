UDF unlikely to yield political ground to Mani group

Thiruvananthapuram

07 September 2020 20:27 IST

Crucial meeting of front partners today

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) seemed disinclined to yield further political ground to retain the Jose K. Mani faction of the Kerala Congress(M) in the coalition.

A crucial meeting of the front partners here on Tuesday is expected to discuss the byelections in Chavara and Kuttanad along with the KC(M) issue.

The simmering feud in the KC(M) has long been a thorn in the side of the UDF. The dispute now threatens to chip away at the foundation of the coalition with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) making overtures to Mr. Mani.

‘Chances remote’

The coalition appeared to be at the end of its tether regarding Mr. Mani. IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty had said on Sunday that any reconciliation between Mr. Mani and KC(M) chairperson P.J. Joseph seemed remote.

Moreover, Mr. Mani had not obeyed the UDF decision and handed over the chairmanship of the Kottayam district Panchayat to Mr. Joseph’s group. The circumstance that cost him his right to attend UDF meetings remained unchanged, Mr. Kunhalikutty said.

A UDF leader pointed out that Mr. Kunhalikutty’s words also indicated that the two factions could exist as separate entities within the coalition.

LDF stance

The LDF is of the view that Mr. Mani’s support could help tip the scales in favour of the ruling front in the local body elections in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

The CPI is yet to reveal its mind on accommodating Mr. Mani in the LDF. Its State executive is likely to meet on September 23 and 24 to consider the issue. CPI leaders had earlier expressed scepticism about allowing Mr. Mani into the LDF.

By one account, the CPI might ask Mr. Mani to articulate his political stance and state whether he would hold on to the Rajya Sabha seat he won on the UDF ticket.

The CPI(M) State secretariat had also discussed the question of Mr. Mani’s entry. The National Congress Party (NCP) is opposed to giving the Pala Assembly seat to Mr. Mani if he joins the ruling front. The LDF is likely to take up the disputes soon.