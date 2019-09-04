UDF tops in local body byelections

The United Democratic Front (UDF) came top in the byelections held to 27 wards in various local bodies across the State, notching up victories in 15 of them. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 11 wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed one ward.

According to a statement issued by State Election Commission V. Bhaskaran here on Wednesday, the UDF wrested four wards from the LDF. The LDF could wrest only one seat from the UDF, even while conceding defeat to the BJP in one seat.

Out of the four seats won by Independent candidates, the LDF won three seats and the UDF one seat. Out of the 27 wards where polling were held, the LDF held 12 seats, the UDF 11 and Independents 4.

The UDF leadership did not lose time in pouncing on the election results terming it as a warning to the LDF government which refused to learn lessons from the Lok Sabha election.

In his reaction, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF had repeated the spectacular Lok Sabha results by winning 15 seats and the fact that it wrested more number of seats from the LDF was no mean thing.

The election outcome was a warning to the LDF government, which had received a set back in the Sabarimala women’s entry issue and had proved its ineptness in post flood rehabilitation and managing the finances of the State, he said.