UDF too to boycott Markaz meet

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has ‘‘unofficially” decided to boycott the Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar. No prominent UDF leader, including Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala, will attend the mega Markaz conference being held at Karanthoor from Thursday.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had already decided to stay away from the meet. The IUML reportedly mounted pressure on the Congress leaders to boycott Kanthapuram in the wake of the stand adopted by the Sunni group in some recent developments, including the Assembly elections.

However, several Congress leaders said the UDF had not taken any decision to boycott Kanthapuram. Mr. Chennithala and Mr. Chandy have reportedly excused themselves on personal grounds.

K. Muraleedharan, MLA, said he was not aware of any such move to boycott the Kanthapuram group.

The IUML had been bitter with the Kanthapuram faction, especially in the wake of the Assembly elections. In Mannarkkad, the LDF-UDF contest had turned into an open face-off between the IUML and Kanthapuram Sunnis.

Sources said IUML general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, too had been upset with the Sunni group after it supported the LDF in all constituencies in the last Assembly election.

The IUML is of the view that showing any favour towards the Kanthapuram group will be of no value as that group will always be with the LDF.

The Sunni group, meanwhile, has asked the Congress leadership to make its stand clear towards them. “If you are going to toe the line of the IUML, then we will also give you the treatment you deserve,” the Sunni leadership told the Congress.